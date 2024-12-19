UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

Britain has pledged an extra £225 million ($286 million) in military aid to Ukraine, aiming to fortify its defenses against Russian aggression. The new aid package includes naval tools, air defense systems, and electronic warfare capabilities, designed to fill critical gaps as Ukrainian forces face a numerically superior adversary.

This financial support from the UK allocates £92 million to strengthen Ukraine's naval forces, with provisions for small boats, drones, and mine countermeasure technology. Additionally, £68 million is directed toward enhancing air defense through radars and electronic warfare systems. Support includes £26 million for spare parts for existing equipment and £39 million for counter-drone technology.

British Defense Minister John Healey emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the need for continued international backing. He stated that the UK remains committed to maintaining its leadership role in supporting Ukraine through at least 2025, reinforcing their strategic partnership in the face of Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)