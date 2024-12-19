Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Missile Intercepted by Israel

The Israeli military announced Thursday that missile sirens were activated in central Israel following a missile launch from Yemen. The missile, intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace, caused no reported casualties.

This development follows Yemen's Houthi militants' earlier claim of launching a ballistic missile towards a military site in Jaffa, central Israel. The Houthi group, backed by Iran, often targets Israel, citing acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The ongoing tension highlights the region's volatile environment, with Houthi's frequent missile and drone attempts aiming at demonstrating support for fellow Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)