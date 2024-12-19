Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Missile Intercepted by Israel

On December 19, the Israeli military reported that sirens in central Israel were triggered by a missile launched from Yemen by Houthi militants. The missile was intercepted without casualties. The Iran-backed group frequently targets Israel, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 06:47 IST
Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Missile Intercepted by Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced Thursday that missile sirens were activated in central Israel following a missile launch from Yemen. The missile, intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace, caused no reported casualties.

This development follows Yemen's Houthi militants' earlier claim of launching a ballistic missile towards a military site in Jaffa, central Israel. The Houthi group, backed by Iran, often targets Israel, citing acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The ongoing tension highlights the region's volatile environment, with Houthi's frequent missile and drone attempts aiming at demonstrating support for fellow Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024