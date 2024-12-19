Left Menu

Five Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Security forces engaged in a deadly encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of five terrorists. The confrontation followed a cordon and search operation initiated after receiving intelligence. Two security personnel were injured during the operation, which took place in Kadder, Behibagh area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:46 IST
Five Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, five terrorists were killed on Thursday during an encounter with security forces.

The operation was launched after intelligence suggested the presence of militants in the Kadder area of Behibagh. Two personnel from the security forces sustained injuries in the crossfire.

The encounter unfolded when the terrorists opened fire on the approaching forces, leading to a retaliatory strike. While the bodies of the terrorists are visible in the orchards, retrieval efforts are ongoing, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024