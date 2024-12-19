Five Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter
Security forces engaged in a deadly encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of five terrorists. The confrontation followed a cordon and search operation initiated after receiving intelligence. Two security personnel were injured during the operation, which took place in Kadder, Behibagh area.
19-12-2024
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, five terrorists were killed on Thursday during an encounter with security forces.
The operation was launched after intelligence suggested the presence of militants in the Kadder area of Behibagh. Two personnel from the security forces sustained injuries in the crossfire.
The encounter unfolded when the terrorists opened fire on the approaching forces, leading to a retaliatory strike. While the bodies of the terrorists are visible in the orchards, retrieval efforts are ongoing, according to official sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
