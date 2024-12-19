Five Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

In a significant security operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, five terrorists were killed on Thursday during an encounter with security forces.

The operation was launched after intelligence suggested the presence of militants in the Kadder area of Behibagh. Two personnel from the security forces sustained injuries in the crossfire.

The encounter unfolded when the terrorists opened fire on the approaching forces, leading to a retaliatory strike. While the bodies of the terrorists are visible in the orchards, retrieval efforts are ongoing, according to official sources.

