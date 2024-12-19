Left Menu

French Dissatisfaction: Bayrou's Prime Ministerial Challenge

A survey reveals that 64% of the French populace are unhappy with Francois Bayrou's appointment as prime minister. Concerns include potential challenges to push through reforms and reduce the national deficit. Moreover, 67% of respondents anticipate possible no-confidence motions against Bayrou's administration, reminiscent of previous government challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:30 IST
French Dissatisfaction: Bayrou's Prime Ministerial Challenge
appointment
  • Country:
  • France

Nationwide dissatisfaction is brewing in France as a recent poll shows 64% of French citizens are unhappy with Francois Bayrou's appointment as prime minister. Conducted by Sud Radio via Ifop-Fiducial, the survey underlines the uphill battle Bayrou faces in enacting reforms and curbing the country's deficit.

Adding to the turmoil, a significant 67% of those surveyed expressed belief that Bayrou's government may soon encounter no-confidence motions. Such a scenario echoes the unfortunate fate of Michel Barnier's government, which was toppled by similar political dynamics.

The poll, involving 1,000 participants, was carried out over December 17 and 18, highlighting a significant challenge for Bayrou to garner public support and navigate through France's fraught political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024