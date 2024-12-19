French Dissatisfaction: Bayrou's Prime Ministerial Challenge

Nationwide dissatisfaction is brewing in France as a recent poll shows 64% of French citizens are unhappy with Francois Bayrou's appointment as prime minister. Conducted by Sud Radio via Ifop-Fiducial, the survey underlines the uphill battle Bayrou faces in enacting reforms and curbing the country's deficit.

Adding to the turmoil, a significant 67% of those surveyed expressed belief that Bayrou's government may soon encounter no-confidence motions. Such a scenario echoes the unfortunate fate of Michel Barnier's government, which was toppled by similar political dynamics.

The poll, involving 1,000 participants, was carried out over December 17 and 18, highlighting a significant challenge for Bayrou to garner public support and navigate through France's fraught political landscape.

