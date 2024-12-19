Left Menu

Guardians of the Harvest: MONUSCO's Vital Role in Congo's Troubled East

In the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, farmers work under the watchful protection of U.N. peacekeepers from MONUSCO. Despite criticism, local support remains strong due to MONUSCO's 'Secure Harvest' operation, which helps protect farmers from militia threats. The mission's future remains uncertain as political pressures continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:30 IST
Guardians of the Harvest: MONUSCO's Vital Role in Congo's Troubled East

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern region, U.N. peacekeepers are playing a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of farmers under the 'Secure Harvest' initiative. Despite growing scrutiny of the mission's effectiveness, local farmers express unwavering support for MONUSCO's presence, highlighting its importance in their daily lives.

Amid ongoing conflicts with rebel groups and militias, MONUSCO has been crucial in allowing displaced farmers to work freely and securely. Lokana Heritier, among those displaced, credits MONUSCO for enabling him to return to farm work near their fortified bases, providing much-needed stability and hope for the community.

While facing international and domestic pressure, Congo's government recently reversed its stance, requesting the peacekeeping force's continuation in key provinces. This decision underscores MONUSCO's critical role in a region grappling with complex security challenges and the essential protection it offers to the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024