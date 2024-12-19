Guardians of the Harvest: MONUSCO's Vital Role in Congo's Troubled East

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern region, U.N. peacekeepers are playing a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of farmers under the 'Secure Harvest' initiative. Despite growing scrutiny of the mission's effectiveness, local farmers express unwavering support for MONUSCO's presence, highlighting its importance in their daily lives.

Amid ongoing conflicts with rebel groups and militias, MONUSCO has been crucial in allowing displaced farmers to work freely and securely. Lokana Heritier, among those displaced, credits MONUSCO for enabling him to return to farm work near their fortified bases, providing much-needed stability and hope for the community.

While facing international and domestic pressure, Congo's government recently reversed its stance, requesting the peacekeeping force's continuation in key provinces. This decision underscores MONUSCO's critical role in a region grappling with complex security challenges and the essential protection it offers to the local populace.

