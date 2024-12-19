Massive Ganja Bust in West Bengal: Rs 41.87 Lakh Seized
Authorities in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district confiscated 47 kg of ganja and over Rs 41 lakh in cash following a raid on a cattle shed. Acting on a tip-off, police discovered small and large pouches of ganja and cash in various denominations.
In a significant drug bust, law enforcement in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district seized 47 kg of ganja and Rs 41.87 lakh in cash. This operation followed a tip-off leading police to a cattle shed in Memari.
During the raid on Wednesday, police discovered the ganja packaged in both small pouches and one-kg packets. The cash, also seized, comprised denominations of Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 20.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Arka Banerjee, provided details on the confiscated items, emphasizing the operation's success in cracking down on illegal drug activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
