Mystery Unfolds: Man Attempts Secret Burial of Mother

A shocking incident unfolded in Vennala on Thursday when a man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to bury his 78-year-old mother's body without notifying anyone. Police revealed that it was the vigilance of the neighbors that brought the matter to light.

According to an officer from the Palarivattom police station, concerned neighbors alerted them after noticing the man digging a grave in the compound of his residence. Following their tip-off, the police arrived at the scene and detained the man for questioning.

The deceased woman's son, who operates a local tire shop, is reportedly estranged from his wife, and their household had witnessed frequent disputes. The police are currently investigating the exact cause of death and other circumstances surrounding this mysterious case.

