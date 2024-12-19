Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Ban on China's TP-Link Amid Rising Cybersecurity Fears

Concerns over national security have prompted U.S. authorities to consider a ban on China's TP-Link Technology Co. The move follows revelations about vulnerabilities in TP-Link routers and calls from lawmakers to investigate potential cyber threats stemming from the use of Chinese-manufactured internet equipment.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:52 IST
U.S. authorities are weighing a possible ban on China's TP-Link Technology Co due to national security concerns, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing informed sources.

A letter from two U.S. lawmakers urged an investigation into TP-Link routers amid fears these could be used in cyber attacks, with separate probes launched by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments. A ban could be enforced as early as next year.

The U.S. Cybersecurity Agency had previously identified vulnerabilities in TP-Link routers that could enable remote code execution. Concerns persist in Washington over potential Chinese exploitation of routers and other equipment for cyber attacks on American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

