Odisha Enhances Wildlife Security with New Armed Police Force

The Odisha government has created a dedicated company of the Armed Police Reserve (APR) force, focused on strengthening wildlife protection in the Similipal Tiger Reserve, according to a home department notification.

The APR force, consisting of 131 personnel, will form a joint task force under the administrative control of Mayurbhanj SP, with operational oversight from the Similipal field director. Its main goal is to enhance anti-poaching efforts and preserve the reserve's natural resources.

This initiative, unprecedented in India, highlights Odisha's commitment to wildlife conservation, setting a unique example for other states to follow.

