Odisha Enhances Wildlife Security with New Armed Police Force

The Odisha government has established a specialized Armed Police Reserve company to enhance wildlife protection in Similipal Tiger Reserve. The force comprises 131 personnel and aims to combat poaching, safeguard wildlife resources, and maintain law and order within the reserve.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has created a dedicated company of the Armed Police Reserve (APR) force, focused on strengthening wildlife protection in the Similipal Tiger Reserve, according to a home department notification.

The APR force, consisting of 131 personnel, will form a joint task force under the administrative control of Mayurbhanj SP, with operational oversight from the Similipal field director. Its main goal is to enhance anti-poaching efforts and preserve the reserve's natural resources.

This initiative, unprecedented in India, highlights Odisha's commitment to wildlife conservation, setting a unique example for other states to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

