Tragic Collision: Smuggling Drama Unfolds in Deoria

A liquor smuggling attempt ended in tragedy when a car collided with a tractor trolley in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The crash killed the driver. The car was carrying liquor to Bihar and crashed near Salempur while evading police. Officials are investigating and processing the seized liquor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district as a car transporting smuggled liquor to Bihar collided with a tractor trolley early Thursday morning, resulting in the death of the driver. According to local authorities, the accident occurred at around 4 AM near Salempur while the car was speeding to evade police.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely wrecked, officials stated. The driver was declared dead on the spot, as confirmed by local law enforcement who responded promptly to the scene after the loud collision was reported.

After clearing the debris to alleviate traffic congestion, authorities discovered a consignment of liquor inside the Hyundai Creta. Investigations are underway to confirm the identity of the deceased smuggler, and an inventory of the confiscated items is currently being compiled as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

