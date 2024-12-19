Left Menu

Virtual Testimony Leads to Justice in Nadia

A POCSO court in West Bengal's Nadia district sentenced a man to seven years in prison for raping a minor. The case involved virtual testimonies from the victim and her family in Bangladesh. Eleven witnesses were examined, and the convicted party plans to challenge the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Nadia district, West Bengal, has handed down a seven-year prison sentence to Sukumar Biswas for the rape of a minor girl. The case, notable for its use of virtual testimonies from the victim and her family now in Bangladesh, highlighted digital innovation in justice delivery.

The crime, committed in June 2020 in Ranaghat, was proven after key testimonies were heard via a virtual medium on August 14 and 28. Eleven witnesses were interrogated to build a comprehensive case leading to the conviction.

As an acknowledgment of her outstanding efforts, investigating officer Kajal Chakraborty received accolades from Superintendent Kumar Sunny Raj. Meanwhile, the convicted individual's lawyer has indicated intentions to appeal the decision in the Calcutta High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

