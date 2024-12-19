Virtual Testimony Leads to Justice in Nadia

A POCSO court in Nadia district, West Bengal, has handed down a seven-year prison sentence to Sukumar Biswas for the rape of a minor girl. The case, notable for its use of virtual testimonies from the victim and her family now in Bangladesh, highlighted digital innovation in justice delivery.

The crime, committed in June 2020 in Ranaghat, was proven after key testimonies were heard via a virtual medium on August 14 and 28. Eleven witnesses were interrogated to build a comprehensive case leading to the conviction.

As an acknowledgment of her outstanding efforts, investigating officer Kajal Chakraborty received accolades from Superintendent Kumar Sunny Raj. Meanwhile, the convicted individual's lawyer has indicated intentions to appeal the decision in the Calcutta High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)