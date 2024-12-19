Left Menu

Cyber Police on the Hunt for Obscene Image Culprits After Engagement Shock

A case was filed after a woman's photos were taken from her social media and morphed into obscene images. The police are investigating the incident, which occurred post her engagement. Efforts are underway to remove the images, and authorities pledge strict action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:11 IST
Cyber Police on the Hunt for Obscene Image Culprits After Engagement Shock
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Police have initiated an investigation after unidentified individuals took a woman's pictures from social media and morphed them into obscene images, which were then circulated online. The incident, which unfolded shortly after her engagement, has led the woman and her family to file a complaint.

Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar emphasized the efforts by the cyber police to track down and apprehend those responsible for this violation. He assured that the removal of the offensive content is in progress.

Authorities have vowed to enforce strict measures against the culprits, reinforcing the seriousness of this breach of privacy and misuse of social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024