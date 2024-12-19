Cyber Police on the Hunt for Obscene Image Culprits After Engagement Shock

Police have initiated an investigation after unidentified individuals took a woman's pictures from social media and morphed them into obscene images, which were then circulated online. The incident, which unfolded shortly after her engagement, has led the woman and her family to file a complaint.

Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar emphasized the efforts by the cyber police to track down and apprehend those responsible for this violation. He assured that the removal of the offensive content is in progress.

Authorities have vowed to enforce strict measures against the culprits, reinforcing the seriousness of this breach of privacy and misuse of social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)