No Plans for Early Retirement Proposal for Central Employees
The Rajya Sabha was informed that there is no current proposal for early retirement of Central government employees. Employees meeting certain criteria may opt for early retirement under existing rules. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed no such proposal is under consideration, addressing related queries.
- Country:
- India
The Central government has officially stated that there is no proposal under consideration for the early retirement of its employees, according to information presented to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, clarified in a written reply that while the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, and other relevant regulations allow for early retirement, there are no new proposals being contemplated.
The inquiry came amid questions about whether there were plans for an early retirement scheme and its potential impact, to which the minister responded unequivocally that no such plans are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Potential Ukraine Peace Plan: Controversial Proposals Unveiled
Le Pen's Bold Budget Move: A Special Law Proposal
India’s Nuclear Power Plants Among Safest Globally: Dr Jitendra Singh Assures Rajya Sabha
Cuba Critiques Trump's Mass Deportation Proposal
Remembering Bhopal: National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day Proposal