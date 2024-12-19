Left Menu

No Plans for Early Retirement Proposal for Central Employees

The Rajya Sabha was informed that there is no current proposal for early retirement of Central government employees. Employees meeting certain criteria may opt for early retirement under existing rules. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed no such proposal is under consideration, addressing related queries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:22 IST
The Central government has officially stated that there is no proposal under consideration for the early retirement of its employees, according to information presented to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, clarified in a written reply that while the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, and other relevant regulations allow for early retirement, there are no new proposals being contemplated.

The inquiry came amid questions about whether there were plans for an early retirement scheme and its potential impact, to which the minister responded unequivocally that no such plans are underway.

