Putin Proposes Missile Test to Demonstrate Russian Strength

In a bold move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a missile duel with the United States to demonstrate the effectiveness of Russia's new weapon, the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile. Speaking on Thursday, Putin proposed that both nations pick a target secured by U.S. missile defenses to showcase the Oreshnik's performance.

Putin insisted that Russia is prepared for such a trial, asserting that the Oreshnik represents a modern advancement despite its roots in earlier Russian military designs. The statement comes amid Western skepticism regarding the missile's capabilities.

Russia first deployed the Oreshnik against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on November 21. Putin described this action as a reaction to Ukraine's usage of U.S. ATACMs and British Storm Shadow missiles, which had allegedly struck Russian territory with Western sanction. This move highlights ongoing tensions in global missile defense diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)