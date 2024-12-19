Bombay High Court Targets Political Parties for Ignoring Illegal Hoarding Orders

The Bombay High Court has sharply criticized the increasing number of illegal hoardings across Maharashtra, calling the situation 'horrendous' and 'a sad situation.' Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar have issued a notice to political parties, demanding explanations for their defiance of court orders against such practices.

The court had previously ordered strict action against illegal hoardings and required all political parties to assure through undertakings that they would prevent their supporters from putting up unauthorized banners. Despite these measures, the issue persists, prompting the court to consider contempt proceedings against the parties involved.

The bench also warned civic authorities of potential actions if they fail to adequately enforce the law. Despite efforts to remove around 22,000 unauthorized hoardings post-elections, the court lamented the ineffective measures and scheduled further hearings to assess compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)