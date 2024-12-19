Left Menu

Bombay High Court Targets Political Parties for Ignoring Illegal Hoarding Orders

The Bombay High Court has criticized the rampant rise of illegal hoardings in Maharashtra and issued notices to political parties for potentially violating prior court orders. The court demanded explanations from parties and warned civic authorities of repercussions if strict actions are not enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:55 IST
Bombay High Court Targets Political Parties for Ignoring Illegal Hoarding Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has sharply criticized the increasing number of illegal hoardings across Maharashtra, calling the situation 'horrendous' and 'a sad situation.' Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar have issued a notice to political parties, demanding explanations for their defiance of court orders against such practices.

The court had previously ordered strict action against illegal hoardings and required all political parties to assure through undertakings that they would prevent their supporters from putting up unauthorized banners. Despite these measures, the issue persists, prompting the court to consider contempt proceedings against the parties involved.

The bench also warned civic authorities of potential actions if they fail to adequately enforce the law. Despite efforts to remove around 22,000 unauthorized hoardings post-elections, the court lamented the ineffective measures and scheduled further hearings to assess compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024