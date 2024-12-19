Kurdish Forces Vow to Defend Kobani Against Turkey

The U.S.-supported Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced their intention on Thursday to resist Turkey and its affiliated groups in Kobani, a key city in northern Syria.

The SDF is primarily led by the YPG militia, which Turkey claims is closely linked to the PKK, a Kurdish group that has been in conflict with the Turkish government for decades.

This ongoing tension highlights the complex geopolitical landscape in the region, as Turkey perceives the YPG as a direct threat to its national security, equating it with the PKK.

(With inputs from agencies.)