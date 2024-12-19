Kurdish Forces Vow to Defend Kobani Against Turkey
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, led by the YPG militia, have committed to defending the city of Kobani against Turkey and its allied groups. Turkey views the YPG as linked to the PKK, an organization it considers a terrorist group due to its prolonged conflict with the Turkish government.
The U.S.-supported Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced their intention on Thursday to resist Turkey and its affiliated groups in Kobani, a key city in northern Syria.
The SDF is primarily led by the YPG militia, which Turkey claims is closely linked to the PKK, a Kurdish group that has been in conflict with the Turkish government for decades.
This ongoing tension highlights the complex geopolitical landscape in the region, as Turkey perceives the YPG as a direct threat to its national security, equating it with the PKK.
