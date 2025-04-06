Left Menu

Political War of Words: Khadse vs. Mahajan

A heated exchange erupted between NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan. Khadse accused Mahajan of alleged links with a woman IAS officer, while Mahajan challenged these claims and demanded proof. The conflict reflects deeper political rivalries within Maharashtra's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:27 IST
Political War of Words: Khadse vs. Mahajan
Eknath Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce political spat unfolded on Sunday between Eknath Khadse, NCP (SP) leader and MLC, and Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra's minister for water resources and disaster management. The controversy stems from claims by Khadse regarding Mahajan's alleged connections with a woman IAS officer.

Khadse accused Mahajan of being questioned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over these purported links before Mahajan's induction into the state cabinet post-2024 elections. Khadse recalled his tenure with the BJP, illustrating his long-standing political career before aligning with the NCP (SP) under Sharad Pawar.

Mahajan, however, vehemently denied all allegations, urging Khadse to present evidence. In a retaliatory tone, Mahajan suggested if he revealed personal matters about Khadse, it would severely damage Khadse's reputation. The political tension underscores ongoing factional strife within Maharashtra's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025