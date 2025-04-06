Political War of Words: Khadse vs. Mahajan

A fierce political spat unfolded on Sunday between Eknath Khadse, NCP (SP) leader and MLC, and Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra's minister for water resources and disaster management. The controversy stems from claims by Khadse regarding Mahajan's alleged connections with a woman IAS officer.

Khadse accused Mahajan of being questioned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over these purported links before Mahajan's induction into the state cabinet post-2024 elections. Khadse recalled his tenure with the BJP, illustrating his long-standing political career before aligning with the NCP (SP) under Sharad Pawar.

Mahajan, however, vehemently denied all allegations, urging Khadse to present evidence. In a retaliatory tone, Mahajan suggested if he revealed personal matters about Khadse, it would severely damage Khadse's reputation. The political tension underscores ongoing factional strife within Maharashtra's political sphere.

