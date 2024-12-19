Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts in Gaza

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of leading a campaign that systematically restricts and targets Gaza's water supply, which the group claims has resulted in thousands of Palestinian deaths and constitutes acts of genocide. The report adds to the chorus of international criticism aimed at Israel's actions in the ongoing war in Gaza.

The latest report from Human Rights Watch details severe allegations of malnutrition, dehydration, and illness among Gaza's residents due to Israel's blockade on water flow and the destruction of infrastructure like solar panels and wastewater treatment plants. Israel firmly denies these charges, arguing its military actions are targeted at Hamas, not civilians.

The report also highlights a significant reduction in Gaza's daily water supply while asserting Israel ignored International Court of Justice orders to provide Palestinians with basic assistance. Meanwhile, Israel maintains that it has allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza, even as the situation continues to result in widespread destruction and humanitarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)