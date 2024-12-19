Left Menu

Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts in Gaza

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, alleging that the country's policies have resulted in the deaths of thousands due to restricted water supply and infrastructure destruction. Israel denies these claims, attributing the crisis to Hamas' operations within civilian areas and ongoing warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:25 IST
Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts in Gaza
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@hrw)

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of leading a campaign that systematically restricts and targets Gaza's water supply, which the group claims has resulted in thousands of Palestinian deaths and constitutes acts of genocide. The report adds to the chorus of international criticism aimed at Israel's actions in the ongoing war in Gaza.

The latest report from Human Rights Watch details severe allegations of malnutrition, dehydration, and illness among Gaza's residents due to Israel's blockade on water flow and the destruction of infrastructure like solar panels and wastewater treatment plants. Israel firmly denies these charges, arguing its military actions are targeted at Hamas, not civilians.

The report also highlights a significant reduction in Gaza's daily water supply while asserting Israel ignored International Court of Justice orders to provide Palestinians with basic assistance. Meanwhile, Israel maintains that it has allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza, even as the situation continues to result in widespread destruction and humanitarian distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024