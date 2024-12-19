Left Menu

Rescue Operation Success: Missing Teen Returned Home

A missing 16-year-old girl from Latur district, Maharashtra, was found in Pune and rescued as a part of 'Operation Muskaan.' The girl was kidnapped on October 22, and later 'married' her abductor. Both have been brought back to Latur for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:42 IST
Rescue Operation Success: Missing Teen Returned Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Maharashtra's Latur district has been successfully traced and rescued in Pune, authorities announced on Thursday.

The abduction took place on October 22, prompting officials to file a case against an unidentified suspect at the Chakur police station, according to police statements.

The girl was located as part of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit's 'Operation Muskaan,' an initiative to find missing minors across Maharashtra, stated Inspector Babita Wakadkar. After the rescue, it was found that the girl had 'married' her captor, and both individuals have now been brought to Latur for ongoing legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024