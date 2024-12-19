Rescue Operation Success: Missing Teen Returned Home

A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Maharashtra's Latur district has been successfully traced and rescued in Pune, authorities announced on Thursday.

The abduction took place on October 22, prompting officials to file a case against an unidentified suspect at the Chakur police station, according to police statements.

The girl was located as part of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit's 'Operation Muskaan,' an initiative to find missing minors across Maharashtra, stated Inspector Babita Wakadkar. After the rescue, it was found that the girl had 'married' her captor, and both individuals have now been brought to Latur for ongoing legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)