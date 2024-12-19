Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Arunachal Pradesh government dismissed Finance and Accounts Officer Gomo Sora following his alleged involvement in a question paper leak scam within the APPSC exam in August 2022. The incident was discovered after a police complaint filed by a candidate, leading to multiple arrests and a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:58 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Exam Paper Leak Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken decisive action by terminating the services of Finance and Accounts Officer Gomo Sora, following an alleged involvement in a question paper leak during the APPSC exam in August 2022. This development was confirmed in an official statement released Thursday.

In a recent order issued by Governor KT Parnaik, FAO Gomo Sora, who was positioned in the deputy commissioner's office in Yupia, was dismissed from his role effective immediately. The disciplinary proceedings highlighted his misconduct in relation to the paper leak scandal.

Authorities revealed that Sora's actions constituted a severe misconduct that compromised the trust and integrity of the public recruitment process. This situation came to light when a candidate lodged a police complaint, prompting the arrest of ten individuals, including the APPSC deputy secretary, with the case now under CBI investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024