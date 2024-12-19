Arunachal Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken decisive action by terminating the services of Finance and Accounts Officer Gomo Sora, following an alleged involvement in a question paper leak during the APPSC exam in August 2022. This development was confirmed in an official statement released Thursday.

In a recent order issued by Governor KT Parnaik, FAO Gomo Sora, who was positioned in the deputy commissioner's office in Yupia, was dismissed from his role effective immediately. The disciplinary proceedings highlighted his misconduct in relation to the paper leak scandal.

Authorities revealed that Sora's actions constituted a severe misconduct that compromised the trust and integrity of the public recruitment process. This situation came to light when a candidate lodged a police complaint, prompting the arrest of ten individuals, including the APPSC deputy secretary, with the case now under CBI investigation.

