Tragic Fallout: Innocent Wildlife Caught in Naxalite Crossfire

A tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district saw a mother bear and her cubs killed by an IED planted by Naxalites. The highly sensitive area, a known Naxalite stronghold, poses significant threats to locals and wildlife alike, as evidenced by recent deaths caused by similar explosive devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:21 IST
A devastating tragedy unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) claimed the lives of a mother bear and her two cubs. The incident, attributed to Naxalite insurgents, highlights the persistent dangers in this sensitive region.

Discovered in the Kohkabeda area under Barsoor police jurisdiction days after the explosion, the gruesome scene was reported by vigilant villagers. This disturbing event adds to a series of threats posed by Naxalite-planted IEDs, as locals and forest officials tread cautiously amid fears of further detonations.

This incident echoes a recent fatality, where villager Manaru Akali lost his life to a pressure IED blast while collecting wood. The Maoist presence in the Bastar region, notorious for such insurgent activities, continues to jeopardize the safety of both humans and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

