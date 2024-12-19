Tragic Fallout: Innocent Wildlife Caught in Naxalite Crossfire

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) claimed the lives of a mother bear and her two cubs. The incident, attributed to Naxalite insurgents, highlights the persistent dangers in this sensitive region.

Discovered in the Kohkabeda area under Barsoor police jurisdiction days after the explosion, the gruesome scene was reported by vigilant villagers. This disturbing event adds to a series of threats posed by Naxalite-planted IEDs, as locals and forest officials tread cautiously amid fears of further detonations.

This incident echoes a recent fatality, where villager Manaru Akali lost his life to a pressure IED blast while collecting wood. The Maoist presence in the Bastar region, notorious for such insurgent activities, continues to jeopardize the safety of both humans and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)