In a surprising twist on wildlife trafficking, two Belgian teenagers have been charged in Kenya for attempting to smuggle 5,000 ants. Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx told the court they were unaware that collecting ants was illegal, emphasizing the shift in trafficking towards lesser-known species.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, the distinct messor cephalotes species, native to East Africa, was targeted for its ecological value. The four suspects, including two other individuals charged in a related case, were allegedly involved in exporting the ants to markets in Europe and Asia.

Authorities caution that illegal trafficking of such species not only endangers biodiversity but also poses a threat to agriculture by potentially introducing diseases. As wildlife protection evolves, enforcing regulations on lesser-known species becomes increasingly crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)