Left Menu

Wildlife Piracy: Teens Caught in Global Ant Trafficking Bust

Two Belgian teenagers have been charged in Kenya for trafficking thousands of ants, marking a new trend in wildlife piracy. Authorities highlight the ecological impact of such practices, as four men were involved in trafficking a unique species of harvester ants to Europe and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:46 IST
Wildlife Piracy: Teens Caught in Global Ant Trafficking Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a surprising twist on wildlife trafficking, two Belgian teenagers have been charged in Kenya for attempting to smuggle 5,000 ants. Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx told the court they were unaware that collecting ants was illegal, emphasizing the shift in trafficking towards lesser-known species.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, the distinct messor cephalotes species, native to East Africa, was targeted for its ecological value. The four suspects, including two other individuals charged in a related case, were allegedly involved in exporting the ants to markets in Europe and Asia.

Authorities caution that illegal trafficking of such species not only endangers biodiversity but also poses a threat to agriculture by potentially introducing diseases. As wildlife protection evolves, enforcing regulations on lesser-known species becomes increasingly crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025