International Tensions Rise Over Baltic Sea Cable Breaches

China has permitted German, Swedish, Finnish, and Danish representatives to inspect a Chinese bulk carrier amid investigations into damaged Baltic Sea cables. The vessel, Yi Peng 3, is under suspicion in Sweden. Diplomatic talks facilitated inspections, continuing amid sabotage accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:24 IST
Representatives from Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark have been authorized by China to join an investigation on board a Chinese bulk carrier concerning undersea cable breaches in the Baltic Sea, Denmark's foreign minister reported Thursday.

The vessel, Yi Peng 3, is suspected of involvement in the damage of two fibre-optic cables between November 17 and 18, after it departed the Russian port of Ust-Luga. This has raised allegations of sabotage, with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius assuming deliberate action.

A month-long diplomatic deadlock ended with a meeting facilitated by Denmark, allowing international officials to inspect the ship. Meanwhile, Swedish authorities continue independent investigations into the suspected sabotage within their economic zone.

