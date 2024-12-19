US to Open Consulate in Bengaluru Next Month
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, affirms the country's commitment to opening a consulate in Bengaluru next month. The announcement follows the US plan to establish two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. This step strengthens US-India relations and commercial ties in the region.
The United States is on track to inaugurate a consulate in Bengaluru next month, confirmed Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India. This announcement was made during a session with the US-India Business Council (USIBC).
The move is part of a larger initiative by the United States, which includes opening new consulates in both Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. This decision highlights the US commitment to fortifying bilateral and commercial relations with India.
Emphasizing the significance of Bengaluru, Garcetti remarked, "We are committed to accomplishing our goal of establishing a consulate in Bengaluru as soon as January." The ambassador also noted the presence of the Foreign Commercial Service in the city, underlining the strategic importance of this expansion.
