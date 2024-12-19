Finland's New Defence Strategy: Guarding Europe's Frontline
Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen warns of continued danger from Russia and its allies, even after the Ukraine war. Finland, sharing a long border with Russia, unveiled its first defence policy review since joining NATO. The review emphasizes strengthening national defence and alliances, and outlines regional defence cooperation plans.
Russia and its allied nations will continue to pose a threat to Europe beyond the Ukraine conflict, Finland's Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen stated on Thursday. With Finland sharing a lengthy border with Russia, currently closed due to accusations of illegal migrant funneling, tensions remain high.
During a review of Finland's military position, Hakkanen highlighted Russia's growing ties with North Korea, Iran, and China as persistent risks. He stressed that, even post-Ukraine war, Russia and its partners could pressurize European nations militarily.
Finland's newly published defence policy review, its first since joining NATO last year, suggests national defence strengthening and deepening cooperation within NATO, particularly in regional training and surveillance. Hakkanen named key allies and confirmed ongoing defence commitments meeting NATO benchmarks.
