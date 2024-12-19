Wall Street's Resurgence: A Suprising Uptick Post Fed's Projections

Wall Street's major indexes experienced a broad uptick as trading commenced on Thursday, following a turbulent session influenced by the Federal Reserve's latest projections. Investors had been taken off guard by the forecast of fewer interest rate reductions and heightened inflation in the coming year, which initially sent U.S. stocks into a tailspin.

Despite the prior day's setbacks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 137.3 points, reflecting an increase of 0.32%, starting the day at 42,464.13. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 40.6 points, or 0.69%, beginning its trade at 5,912.71, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 173.0 points, or 0.89%, opening at 19,565.664.

This positive momentum indicates a shift in investor confidence, suggesting optimism about market conditions despite the Federal Reserve's sobering forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)