Allegations of Corruption in Delhi Shelter Home Staffing
The BJP accused Delhi's government shelter homes of a Rs 250 crore scam involving ghost employees. It alleged collusion between government staff and NGO contractors, with individuals drawing salaries from multiple shelters fraudulently. BJP demands an anti-corruption probe, blaming the AAP for inaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:19 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Delhi government of orchestrating a Rs 250 crore scam through its shelter homes, allegedly involving payments to ghost employees.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasized the need for an Anti-Corruption Branch investigation, pointing to irregularities in the payment system catering to shelter home staff.
Amidst these allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that complaints about the scandal have been overlooked by the vigilance directorate, raising questions about accountability.
