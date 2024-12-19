Allegations of Corruption in Delhi Shelter Home Staffing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Delhi government of orchestrating a Rs 250 crore scam through its shelter homes, allegedly involving payments to ghost employees.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasized the need for an Anti-Corruption Branch investigation, pointing to irregularities in the payment system catering to shelter home staff.

Amidst these allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that complaints about the scandal have been overlooked by the vigilance directorate, raising questions about accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)