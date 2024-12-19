Court Invalidates Arrests in SEEPZ Bribery Scandal

In a significant legal development, a special CBI court has granted bail to several accused, including Indian Revenue Service officers and senior SEEPZ officials, involved in a high-profile bribery case. The court ruled their arrests as 'not legal', raising questions about procedural adherence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had apprehended seven individuals in connection with alleged corrupt practices at the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone in Mumbai. However, the special judge noted severe lapses in the arrest process, resulting in the decision to release the accused on bail.

Citing insufficient grounds for custody, the court highlighted that the accused were not informed of their arrest reasons, violating legal norms. The court also found that crucial evidence, including a seized bribe amount and relevant documents, nullified the need for further detention.

