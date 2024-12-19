Left Menu

Court Invalidates Arrests in SEEPZ Bribery Scandal

A special CBI court granted bail to several accused, including IRS officers and SEEPZ officials, citing their arrests in a bribery case as 'not legal'. The court highlighted procedural violations during arrest, with no custodial interrogation deemed necessary as evidence was already seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:17 IST
Court Invalidates Arrests in SEEPZ Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant legal development, a special CBI court has granted bail to several accused, including Indian Revenue Service officers and senior SEEPZ officials, involved in a high-profile bribery case. The court ruled their arrests as 'not legal', raising questions about procedural adherence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had apprehended seven individuals in connection with alleged corrupt practices at the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone in Mumbai. However, the special judge noted severe lapses in the arrest process, resulting in the decision to release the accused on bail.

Citing insufficient grounds for custody, the court highlighted that the accused were not informed of their arrest reasons, violating legal norms. The court also found that crucial evidence, including a seized bribe amount and relevant documents, nullified the need for further detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

