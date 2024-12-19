NIA Achieves Major Breakthrough with Arrest in 2023 Chhattisgarh Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved a significant milestone by arresting an accused involved in the 2023 attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred last year in April when Maoist cadres ambushed a vehicle, resulting in the deaths of 10 jawans and the driver.

Bandra Tati was identified as directly participating in the attack's logistics and planning. His arrest, facilitated by collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police, marks a crucial development in the NIA's examination of the broader conspiracy orchestrated by CPI (Maoist).

The agency has conducted searches across multiple locations in Bastar, confiscating smartphones, SIM cards, and significant documents. These actions are part of an ongoing strategy to identify and dismantle the Maoist network and its overground support structures involved in illegal financial activities.

