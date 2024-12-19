Left Menu

NIA Achieves Major Breakthrough with Arrest in 2023 Chhattisgarh Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Bandra Tati, an accused involved in a fatal 2023 attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh. The arrest is part of ongoing investigations to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem, with recent extensive searches uncovering incriminating documents and other evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:24 IST
NIA Achieves Major Breakthrough with Arrest in 2023 Chhattisgarh Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has achieved a significant milestone by arresting an accused involved in the 2023 attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred last year in April when Maoist cadres ambushed a vehicle, resulting in the deaths of 10 jawans and the driver.

Bandra Tati was identified as directly participating in the attack's logistics and planning. His arrest, facilitated by collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police, marks a crucial development in the NIA's examination of the broader conspiracy orchestrated by CPI (Maoist).

The agency has conducted searches across multiple locations in Bastar, confiscating smartphones, SIM cards, and significant documents. These actions are part of an ongoing strategy to identify and dismantle the Maoist network and its overground support structures involved in illegal financial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024