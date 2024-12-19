EU Probes Liberty Media's Acquisition of Dorna Sports

The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation into Liberty Media's proposed acquisition of Dorna Sports, as announced in a statement on Thursday. The scrutiny arises from concerns about competition in the motorsports industry.

Liberty Media currently holds exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Dorna Sports, on the other hand, manages exclusive rights for the FIM World Championship Grand Prix and other motorcycle racing championships.

Preliminary findings by the Commission suggest that the acquisition could significantly reduce competition in the licensing of broadcasting rights for motorsports content. This potential reduction in competition prompted the EU to further delve into the implications of the transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)