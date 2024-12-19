Left Menu

Diplomatic Balancing: Swiss-Russian Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Ukraine conflict with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in a phone call. The dialogue follows Switzerland's interest in facilitating resolutions, despite previous exclusion of Russia from a peace conference. Both parties agreed to maintain continued discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:24 IST
Diplomatic Balancing: Swiss-Russian Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis recently held a phone conversation to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The call follows Switzerland's prior hosting of a peace conference in June, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, from which Russia was excluded. Although Zelenskiy has expressed hopes for a future conference including Russia, Moscow previously stated in September it would not participate.

The Russian Ministry noted Switzerland's interest in promoting a peaceful settlement but emphasized that Russia rejects any ultimatums framed by Western and Kyiv perspectives. Both nations agreed to continue contacts. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin stated a willingness for discussions based on current ground realities and previous draft agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024