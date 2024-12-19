Diplomatic Balancing: Swiss-Russian Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis recently held a phone conversation to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The call follows Switzerland's prior hosting of a peace conference in June, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, from which Russia was excluded. Although Zelenskiy has expressed hopes for a future conference including Russia, Moscow previously stated in September it would not participate.

The Russian Ministry noted Switzerland's interest in promoting a peaceful settlement but emphasized that Russia rejects any ultimatums framed by Western and Kyiv perspectives. Both nations agreed to continue contacts. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin stated a willingness for discussions based on current ground realities and previous draft agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)