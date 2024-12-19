Gangland Extortion: Arrests Made in Sector 29 Crude Bomb Attacks
Police have arrested another suspect in connection with crude bomb attacks outside nightclubs in Gurugram's Sector 29. The attacks, claimed by gangster Rohit Godara, were reportedly carried out over unpaid extortion. The latest arrest follows the detention of several others involved in the incident.
Authorities have apprehended another suspect linked to the recent crude bomb attacks targeting nightclubs in Gurugram's Sector 29, according to police reports. The individual, identified as Bhavish from Jhajjar district, is the latest to be taken into custody.
The unsettling incidents occurred on December 10, when crude bombs were hurled outside two clubs. Sachin from Meerut was initially arrested at the scene. Subsequently, notorious gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility, citing the blasts as warnings for unpaid extortion.
Police had earlier detained three individuals, interrogating them rigorously before sending them to jail. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Varun Dahiya, assured that the investigation remains active, and further inquiries are ongoing.
