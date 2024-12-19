Authorities Crack Down on Online Threats Against Manipur Leadership

Manipur Police have detained three individuals accused of endorsing and posting threatening material directed at the state's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, and his cabinet, according to reliable sources.

Authorities revealed that Ningombam Dingku, aged 22, Malemnganba Laithangbam, 21, and Thongam Romen, 39, were apprehended as administrators of the Facebook page 'Manipur News Group 2024.' The trio appeared before a local court, resulting in a five-day police custody remand.

They face charges for enabling a social media post that incited violence and explicitly suggested harm towards the CM and his ministers. Police are actively working to identify the author of the inciting post.

(With inputs from agencies.)