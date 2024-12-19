U.N. Asks World Court for Opinion on Israel's Aid Obligations to Palestinians

The United Nations General Assembly advanced a resolution on Thursday calling upon the International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on Israel's duty to assist Palestinian aid efforts coordinated by states and international organizations. The resolution, drafted by Norway, was endorsed by 137 of the 193 member states. Dissenting votes came from Israel, the United States, and ten other countries, while 22 countries chose to abstain.

This action was prompted by Israel's decision to prohibit the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA's activities within its borders starting late January, alongside challenges other U.N. agencies faced in delivering aid to Gaza in the past year. The ICJ serves as the highest legal authority of the United Nations, providing opinions with significant legal and political influence, albeit non-binding and lacking enforcement mechanisms.

The newly adopted resolution strongly emphasized the 'grave concern' over the severe humanitarian conditions in Occupied Palestinian Territories and urged Israel to abide by international humanitarian law. The law mandates that occupying powers must agree to relief operations for civilians and facilitate them using all available means.

