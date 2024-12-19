Left Menu

U.N. Asks World Court for Opinion on Israel's Aid Obligations to Palestinians

The U.N. General Assembly voted to seek the International Court of Justice's opinion on Israel's responsibilities to facilitate aid to Palestinians. The move follows Israel's ban on UNRWA operations in the country and highlights the humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:53 IST
U.N. Asks World Court for Opinion on Israel's Aid Obligations to Palestinians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly advanced a resolution on Thursday calling upon the International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on Israel's duty to assist Palestinian aid efforts coordinated by states and international organizations. The resolution, drafted by Norway, was endorsed by 137 of the 193 member states. Dissenting votes came from Israel, the United States, and ten other countries, while 22 countries chose to abstain.

This action was prompted by Israel's decision to prohibit the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA's activities within its borders starting late January, alongside challenges other U.N. agencies faced in delivering aid to Gaza in the past year. The ICJ serves as the highest legal authority of the United Nations, providing opinions with significant legal and political influence, albeit non-binding and lacking enforcement mechanisms.

The newly adopted resolution strongly emphasized the 'grave concern' over the severe humanitarian conditions in Occupied Palestinian Territories and urged Israel to abide by international humanitarian law. The law mandates that occupying powers must agree to relief operations for civilians and facilitate them using all available means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024