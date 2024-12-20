New York Mayor's Ex-Aide Indicted in Bribery Scandal

In a significant development in New York politics, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former senior aide to Mayor Eric Adams, has been indicted on charges of bribery, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The indictment claims Lewis-Martin participated in a complex bribery scheme, leveraging her influence as Chief Advisor. Her resignation occurred just last weekend, and calls for comments from her legal representative have gone unanswered.

This case emerges as Mayor Adams faces unrelated corruption charges, accused of accepting illicit contributions. Lewis-Martin's charges involve accepting bribes from real estate investors to expedite permits, allegedly using her son's bank account to conceal transactions.

