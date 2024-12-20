Left Menu

New York Mayor's Ex-Aide Indicted in Bribery Scandal

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, faces indictment on bribery charges. Allegedly, she orchestrated a money laundering scheme using her official position. The case unfolds amid a separate corruption indictment against Mayor Adams. Lewis-Martin allegedly expedited permits in exchange for bribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:34 IST
New York Mayor's Ex-Aide Indicted in Bribery Scandal

In a significant development in New York politics, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former senior aide to Mayor Eric Adams, has been indicted on charges of bribery, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The indictment claims Lewis-Martin participated in a complex bribery scheme, leveraging her influence as Chief Advisor. Her resignation occurred just last weekend, and calls for comments from her legal representative have gone unanswered.

This case emerges as Mayor Adams faces unrelated corruption charges, accused of accepting illicit contributions. Lewis-Martin's charges involve accepting bribes from real estate investors to expedite permits, allegedly using her son's bank account to conceal transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024