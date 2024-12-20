Viral Video Leads to YouTuber's Arrest

A YouTuber was detained on Thursday after a viral video allegedly showed him assaulting a man on a public road, according to police reports.

The accused, Rajveer Shishodia, was apprehended by officials from the Phase-3 police station following the video's wide circulation on social media, which prompted prompt police action.

The police have reported that the victim filed a complaint after the incident, which occurred earlier this week. Authorities have pressed charges against Shishodia under several sections, including those for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Legal proceedings continue as investigations delve into the circumstances of the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)