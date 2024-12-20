U.S. Pledges $200M in Humanitarian Aid Amid Escalating Crisis in Sudan

In a decisive move to address Sudan's deepening humanitarian crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $200 million in aid on Thursday. This announcement came as part of a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan, where officials grappled with the growing crisis affecting millions.

The Sudan conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in mass displacement and a dire lack of food, shelter, and medical care for nearly half of the country's population. Blinken has also committed to utilizing further sanctions and legal measures to curb violence and hold aggressors accountable, urging international partners to follow suit.

The violence has been marked by grave human rights abuses, including widespread sexual violence primarily attributed to the Rapid Support Forces. A U.N. fact-finding mission and investigations by credible sources have highlighted these atrocities, emphasizing the urgent need for sustained international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)