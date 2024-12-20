Left Menu

Emerging Threat: Pakistan's Expanding Missile Capabilities

A senior White House official highlighted Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles, posing a potential threat beyond South Asia, including to the U.S. Pakistan's missile and nuclear programs, historically aimed at countering India, have raised U.S. concerns marked by recent sanctions against Pakistani defense agencies.

Updated: 20-12-2024 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior White House official has revealed concerning developments in Pakistan's missile program, describing it as an emerging threat to the United States. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer's assertion comes amid strained U.S.-Pakistan relations since the 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In his speech at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Finer emphasized that Pakistan's advancements in long-range ballistic missile technology could one day allow the country to target regions well beyond South Asia, including the U.S. This raises questions about the strategic shift in Pakistan's military objectives, once primarily India-focused.

The revelation coincided with Washington announcing new sanctions on Pakistan's missile development, challenging Islamabad's portrayal of its arsenal as a deterrent against India. Finer's comments aim to press Pakistani officials on their defense motives amidst ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

