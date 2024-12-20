Emerging Nuclear Threat: Pakistan's Expanding Missile Capabilities

In a significant revelation, a senior White House official has highlighted Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles as an 'emerging threat' to the United States. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer emphasized the pressing concerns over Pakistan's evolving missile capabilities that extend well beyond South Asia.

The development signifies a further shift in the strained relations between Washington and Islamabad, a relationship that has faced increasing challenges following the 2021 U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Questions arise surrounding the strategic shift in Pakistan's nuclear and missile program objectives, initially intended as a deterrent against India.

Finer's comments come amidst newly announced U.S. sanctions on Pakistan's missile program, targeting elements like the state-run defense agency. This situation underscores escalating concerns over regional stability and the broader implications of Pakistan's missile advancement.

