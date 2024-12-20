Teen Trafficking Horror Averted at Nepal-India Border

In a dramatic rescue operation near the Indo-Nepal border, a 17-year-old girl was saved from a suspected human trafficking attempt. The incident unfolded as Sashastra Seema Bal personnel conducted a routine check on a bus arriving from Nepal.

The involved parties included a 19-year-old youth, Mahit Pariyar, who claimed the girl, both hailing from Pyuthan district, as his companion. Officers found their behavior suspicious, leading to an interrogation by the SSB's Anti Human Trafficking Unit.

The investigation discovered that the girl was being lured to Jalandhar, Punjab, unbeknownst to her family. The rescue was coordinated with the help of a Nepalese NGO and local police, who took legal custody of both individuals for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)