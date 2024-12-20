Left Menu

Teen Trafficking Horror Averted at Nepal-India Border

A 17-year-old Nepalese girl, allegedly trafficked to India, was rescued by Sashastra Seema Bal. The operation involved collaborative efforts with NGOs and Nepalese authorities. A 19-year-old youth attempted to take her to Punjab without her family's knowledge. Both were handed over to Nepal Police.

  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation near the Indo-Nepal border, a 17-year-old girl was saved from a suspected human trafficking attempt. The incident unfolded as Sashastra Seema Bal personnel conducted a routine check on a bus arriving from Nepal.

The involved parties included a 19-year-old youth, Mahit Pariyar, who claimed the girl, both hailing from Pyuthan district, as his companion. Officers found their behavior suspicious, leading to an interrogation by the SSB's Anti Human Trafficking Unit.

The investigation discovered that the girl was being lured to Jalandhar, Punjab, unbeknownst to her family. The rescue was coordinated with the help of a Nepalese NGO and local police, who took legal custody of both individuals for further action.

