Parliament Moves Forward on One Nation, One Election Bills

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha on Friday moved a resolution to send the contentious bills on simultaneous polls to a joint committee of Parliament. With just minutes remaining before the House adjourned sine die, the decision marks a pivotal step in discussing the 'one nation, one election' mechanism.

The resolution saw passage via voice vote amid a turbulent atmosphere created by opposition members, protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal put forth the resolution, proposing that the Rajya Sabha coordinate with the Lok Sabha regarding the joint committee members.

The joint committee will comprise 27 Lok Sabha members and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. Among those on the panel are former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, representing the BJP, alongside Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This committee is tasked with examining the two pivotal bills introduced earlier in the Lok Sabha after vigorous debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)