Left Menu

Parliament Moves Forward on One Nation, One Election Bills

The Lok Sabha adopted a resolution for simultaneous poll bills to be reviewed by a joint committee of both Houses. Amidst opposition uproar, the resolution was passed via voice vote. Key members from BJP and Congress, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will scrutinize the bills together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:24 IST
Parliament Moves Forward on One Nation, One Election Bills
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha on Friday moved a resolution to send the contentious bills on simultaneous polls to a joint committee of Parliament. With just minutes remaining before the House adjourned sine die, the decision marks a pivotal step in discussing the 'one nation, one election' mechanism.

The resolution saw passage via voice vote amid a turbulent atmosphere created by opposition members, protesting against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal put forth the resolution, proposing that the Rajya Sabha coordinate with the Lok Sabha regarding the joint committee members.

The joint committee will comprise 27 Lok Sabha members and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. Among those on the panel are former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, representing the BJP, alongside Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This committee is tasked with examining the two pivotal bills introduced earlier in the Lok Sabha after vigorous debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024