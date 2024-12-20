Bombay High Court Upholds Adani's Dharavi Redevelopment Bid
The Bombay High Court has upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to award the Dharavi slum redevelopment project to Adani Properties. The court dismissed a petition from Seclink Technologies, which previously won the initial 2018 bid. Adani emerged as the highest bidder in a subsequent tender issued in 2022.
The Bombay High Court has upheld the tender awarded to Adani Properties Private Limited by the Maharashtra government for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.
A division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, dismissed the petition from UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, challenging the state's decision in favor of Adani.
The court found that the grounds raised by Seclink lacked substantial merit. Adani Group secured the redevelopment project with a Rs 5,069-crore bid amidst a transparent tender process amid economic shifts due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.
