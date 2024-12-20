Securing Borders and Culture: Amit Shah Praises SSB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its critical role in securing India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, during the 61st Raising Day in Siliguri.

Shah emphasized the SSB's contribution in combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand, highlighting their collaboration with local police and other security agencies in weakening extremism in Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, he commended the SSB for fostering cultural integration by connecting border villages to India's mainstream, which strengthens ties between the nation and its border communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)