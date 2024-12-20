Left Menu

Securing Borders and Culture: Amit Shah Praises SSB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for securing India's borders, combating Naxalism, and promoting cultural integration. Speaking at the 61st Raising Day celebrations, Shah highlighted the SSB's role in national security, urging them to curb anti-national activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:53 IST
Securing Borders and Culture: Amit Shah Praises SSB
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its critical role in securing India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, during the 61st Raising Day in Siliguri.

Shah emphasized the SSB's contribution in combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand, highlighting their collaboration with local police and other security agencies in weakening extremism in Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, he commended the SSB for fostering cultural integration by connecting border villages to India's mainstream, which strengthens ties between the nation and its border communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024