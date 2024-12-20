Political Storm Erupts Over Ambedkar Photos in Maharashtra Assembly
Amid allegations against Amit Shah for insulting Dr. Ambedkar, Congress leaders exhibited his photographs in the Maharashtra assembly, prompting a political stir. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urged equal opportunity for all parties to display Ambedkar's image, leading to a temporary adjournment of proceedings.
A political storm erupted in the Maharashtra assembly as Congress leaders displayed photographs of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on their desks. The move came amid allegations from the Congress that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had insulted the Dalit icon.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appealed to Speaker Rahul Narwekar to permit even treasury members to place similar images on their desks. However, the Speaker instructed Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut, and Nana Patole, to remove the photos, reiterating that no member had been allowed to display such images.
Tensions escalated further when BJP Yuva Morcha workers vandalized a Congress office in Mumbai, accusing the party of disrespecting Ambedkar. In response, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders protested outside the Vidhan Bhavan, condemning the attack and demanding a probe into Shah's comments about Ambedkar.
