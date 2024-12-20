Sopore Police Crackdown: Destruction of Narcotics in Pulwama
The Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have destroyed narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore. This action followed a court order to incinerate the seized substances. A wide range of drugs was involved, including poppy straw, codeine phosphate, and spasmoproxyvon capsules.
In a significant law enforcement action, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district successfully destroyed narcotics valued at over Rs 1 crore. This decisive step was taken following a directive from the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court in Baramulla.
The order permitted the incineration of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at an authorized location in the Lassipora area. According to a police official, the drugs were confiscated in 21 separate NDPS cases registered across different police stations in Sopore.
A variety of drugs, including 123.728 kg of poppy straw/powder, 2,811 bottles of codeine phosphate, and 28,316 capsules of spasmoproxyvon, were incinerated after adhering to all legal protocols.
