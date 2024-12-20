AAP's Tactical Swap: Chaudhary Steps In for Mehrauli

The Aam Aadmi Party has made a strategic candidate switch ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, replacing Naresh Yadav with Mahender Chaudhary in the Mehrauli constituency.

Naresh Yadav, the sitting MLA from Mehrauli, was recently convicted and sentenced to two years in a Quran desecration case by a Punjab court.

After meeting AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav announced his decision not to contest the polls till his acquittal, expressing continued admiration for Kejriwal's honesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)