Mounting Tensions: Discrimination Against Marathi-Speaking Families Sparks Outrage

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the legislative council regarding an attack on a Marathi-speaking family by MTDC employee Akhilesh Shukla. The incident highlighted growing discrimination against Marathi people, sparking demands for government action to curb such incidents, including housing bias against non-vegetarians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:03 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that an FIR is filed against Akhilesh Shukla, an MTDC employee, for attacking a Marathi-speaking family in Kalyan. Speaking at the legislative council, Fadnavis announced suspension proceedings against Shukla, emphasizing that injustice towards Marathi people won't be tolerated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab revealed that Shukla verbally insulted and attacked the family, allegedly boasting about his governmental influence while highlighting discrimination faced by Marathi people from outsiders, particularly in housing and transport. These issues appear to have surged post BJP's ascension to power, according to Parab.

Further supporting the call for action, Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap and NCP's Shashikant Shinde condemned derogatory remarks and biased housing policies against non-vegetarians. Despite opposition unrest in the House, CM Fadnavis promised prompt measures to ensure constitutional rights are upheld and to address growing societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

