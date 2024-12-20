Left Menu

Political Asylum Sparks Tensions Between Hungary and Poland

Hungary grants political asylum to ex-Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski amidst investigations in Poland for alleged misuse of funds. This action draws strong objections from Poland, which deems it a hostile act against EU cooperation. Poland considers escalating the issue to the European Commission if unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:07 IST
Political Asylum Sparks Tensions Between Hungary and Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary has stirred diplomatic tensions by granting political asylum to former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski, who is being investigated for alleged misuse of public funds in Poland. The decision has provoked a strong backlash from Warsaw, calling it a 'hostile act' against EU cooperation principles.

Gergely Gulyas, Chief of Staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced the asylum decision, accusing Poland of persecuting political opponents. Poland's foreign ministry has responded by summoning Hungary's ambassador to issue a formal protest and warning of potential proceedings through the European Commission.

Romanowski, a known critic of Poland's current government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, was released from detention in July after claiming immunity as a member of a European rights assembly. Both Hungary and Poland have had EU funds frozen due to rule of law disputes, with tensions escalating over this latest development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024