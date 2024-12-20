Political Asylum Sparks Tensions Between Hungary and Poland

Hungary has stirred diplomatic tensions by granting political asylum to former Polish deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski, who is being investigated for alleged misuse of public funds in Poland. The decision has provoked a strong backlash from Warsaw, calling it a 'hostile act' against EU cooperation principles.

Gergely Gulyas, Chief of Staff to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced the asylum decision, accusing Poland of persecuting political opponents. Poland's foreign ministry has responded by summoning Hungary's ambassador to issue a formal protest and warning of potential proceedings through the European Commission.

Romanowski, a known critic of Poland's current government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, was released from detention in July after claiming immunity as a member of a European rights assembly. Both Hungary and Poland have had EU funds frozen due to rule of law disputes, with tensions escalating over this latest development.

(With inputs from agencies.)