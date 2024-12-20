Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Judicial Probes into Violence

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces judicial probes into the Parbhani violence and the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed. The state will provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to Deshmukh and Somnath Suryawanshi's families. Several arrests made in relation to both incidents.

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Judicial Probes into Violence
In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced judicial probes into recent violent incidents, including the Parbhani violence and the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Fadnavis declared that the state would provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Deshmukh and Somnath Suryawanshi, who died after being arrested in connection with the Parbhani violence. The CM announced the transfer of Beed's Superintendent of Police due to police negligence.

Addressing the state assembly, Fadnavis assured that those behind the riots and murder will face justice, regardless of political affiliation. The probe aims to address rising tensions, particularly those involving caste dynamics further inflamed by the Maratha quota agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

