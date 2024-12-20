Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Knife Attack Shakes Community
A student committed a knife attack at a school in Zagreb, Croatia, injuring his teacher and several students. The incident occurred in the Precko neighborhood, resulting in the attacker's detention. Media reports claiming a student fatality remain unconfirmed by authorities. Footage shows children fleeing the scene.
A shocking incident occurred at a school in Zagreb, Croatia, where a student launched a knife attack, injuring his teacher and several classmates. This tragic event unfolded at approximately 9:50 am in the Precko neighborhood.
Authorities have described the perpetrator as a "young male," confirming his detention by police. Despite media speculation, officials have not validated reports of a student's death.
Video footage from the territory reveals scenes of panic as children swiftly evacuated the school premises, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
