Tragedy Strikes Zagreb: School Knife Attack Shakes Community

A student committed a knife attack at a school in Zagreb, Croatia, injuring his teacher and several students. The incident occurred in the Precko neighborhood, resulting in the attacker's detention. Media reports claiming a student fatality remain unconfirmed by authorities. Footage shows children fleeing the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident occurred at a school in Zagreb, Croatia, where a student launched a knife attack, injuring his teacher and several classmates. This tragic event unfolded at approximately 9:50 am in the Precko neighborhood.

Authorities have described the perpetrator as a "young male," confirming his detention by police. Despite media speculation, officials have not validated reports of a student's death.

Video footage from the territory reveals scenes of panic as children swiftly evacuated the school premises, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

